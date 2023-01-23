Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Women arrested following investigation into alleged drug trafficking in Bendigo area

Rachael Houlihan
By Rachael Houlihan
Updated January 24 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Women arrested after four-month investigation into alleged drug trafficking

Two women have been arrested after a four-month-long investigation into alleged drug trafficking in the Bendigo area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachael Houlihan

Rachael Houlihan

Journalist

Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.