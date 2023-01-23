Women arrested after four-month investigation into alleged drug trafficking

Two women have been arrested after a four-month-long investigation into alleged drug trafficking in the Bendigo area.
The operation culminated in the execution of warrants at two properties in Plante Court in Strathdale and Maple Street in Golden Square on Monday morning.
A number of items were seized from the properties as part of Operation Possum including more than $7000 in cash, quantities of alleged methylamphetamine and liquid believed to be GHB valued around $15,000.
A 29-year-old Strathdale woman and a 35-year-old Golden Square woman have been charged with trafficking a commercial quantity drug of dependence.
READ MORE:
The women have been remanded to appear in Bendigo Magistrates' Court on 24 January.
Central Victorian Response Unit officers were supported by the Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) as part of the investigation to ensure a safer community and to disrupt the drug supply in Bendigo and throughout the broader community.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.