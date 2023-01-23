More flood-ravaged roads in northern Victoria will undergo large-scale repairs as part of an emergency repair blitz.
A second round of major roadworks will deliver long-term fixes for roads in some of the state's most badly flood-affected areas, targeting the state's north, west and south-west to keep flood-affected communities moving as they rebuild.
The state government's $41.3 million works will enable crews to complete more than 460 individual projects across major freight and travel routes.
In the north, a $17.7 million package will enable crews to complete more than 85 individual projects across major northern Victorian freight and travel routes, including Elmore-Raywood Road, Bendigo-Redesdale Road, and Kerang-Koondrook Road.
Parts of the Northern, Midland and Sunraysia highways will also undergo repairs.
"The damage across the Bendigo region as a result of the October floods has been devastating, and our roads were no exception - this funding will provide the long-term repairs needed to ensure the region remains connected and on the move," Bendigo East MP Jacinta Allan said.
Some sections of flood-damaged roads will be completely rebuilt, along with large-scale asphalt patching and resurfacing.
Other projects will include landslip repairs, clearing debris from roadsides, drains and culverts and repairing structures affected by the recent floods and extreme rainfalls.
Some of these repair works are already under way, while others will begin as extended periods of warmer, drier weather provide more suitable conditions for rebuilding works.
The second round of works follows the initial $89.8 million emergency repairs announced in December 2022, which has already delivered major repairs on the Hume, Western and Midland highways.
There are more than 370 roads, made up of a mix of arterial and local roads, that remain closed across the state.
"We know how important roads are for countless farmers, producers, tourist operators and locals across northern Victoria - that's why our crews are getting prepared to work around the clock to deliver these large-scale repairs as soon as possible," Northern Victoria MP Jaclyn Symes said.
Since October 2022, a crew of 500 workers has worked tirelessly, delivering repairs across Victoria - more than 120 kilometres of asphalting and rebuilding works have already been completed and a further 80 kilometres of work is under way.
More than 85 kilometres of roadside and drainage clearing, and cleaning has also been delivered to date, with a further 50 kilometres of work currently under way.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
