Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell is optimistic about an end to duck shooting

By Jenny Denton
January 23 2023 - 4:15pm
Animal Justice Party upper house MP Georgie Purcell is hopeful of a Victorian ban on duck shooting in the near future. Picture by Darren Howe

The Northern Victoria region's new Animal Justice MP hopes the duck hunting season will be cancelled this year and the activity will be banned altogether in the near future.

