More than 9100 CFA volunteers, including crews across Bendigo, have entered the new year donning new, professional workwear.
Victorians may have already spotted the modernised look on members at brigade activities, fundraising and community events, or while out working within incident management teams.
Thanks to a $9 million investment to produce up to 30,000 workwear sets, the Bendigo-made Australian Defense Apparel garments bring the brigades in line with other states according to Golden Square CFA captain Bryan Greenwood.
"It's great to have uniforms that make us look more professional when we're interstate in strike forces or just out in the community," he said.
"And having locally made apparel just makes it better.
"We now have something we can wear when our new station opens hopefully at the end of the year."
These workwear sets don't replace CFA's iconic yellow firefighting gear, which remains the primary personal protective clothing for firefighters, but instead offers a refreshed design members can wear to formal events and activities.
CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said the rollout of these sets is in full swing and brigades right across the state are beginning to wear the smart new look.
"It's pleasing to see more and more of our valued volunteers wearing the new CFA workwear outfits," he said.
"These comfortable and distinctive sets are uniquely CFA and will strengthen our members' identity within their communities and across the emergency services sector."
Funded by the $126 million state government CFA Capability package, the funds will help deliver the new sets which include shirts, pants or shorts, jackets, hats and belts.
The workwear is available in both men's and women's fits for the comfort of all volunteers and features CFA's emblem and the CFA red and white checker to be uniquely CFA.
The unified rollout will also see the CFA Chief Officer, deputy chief officers and other staff groups wearing the patriot blue workwear within the emergency services sector and while out in the community.
The project will continue its rollout to volunteers across Victoria throughout 2023.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
