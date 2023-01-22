People around the world are ushering in the Lunar Year, as the Year of the Tiger makes way for the Year of the Rabbit.
In Bendigo, celebrations kicked off at the Dai Gum San precinct on Saturday night with the Bendigo Chinese Association's annual event.
The BCA Lion and Plum Blossom Dance teams, the Hong Kong Kung Fu Club and Mugi Rahyu Gamelan wowed the crowd.
At the Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, celebrations will run until Sunday, January 29, with dragon and lion dances, traditional demonstrations and food.
Marketing and events manager at the Great Stupa, Matt Griffin, said they are excited to invite people into the iconic spiritual venue all week.
"We expect to welcome around 5000 people during the nine days of activity," he said. "It's a very special time for family and friends to gather and welcome the prosperity of a new year."
BCA president Doug Lougoon said Lunar New Year is the biggest mass migration of people each year, with people visiting family in China, and people from China coming to Australia for a "green" new year, as opposed to a winter new year in Asia.
"It should be a year of hope and one where people are coming together, building relationships, mending bridges and being open to better communications," he said.
In Chinese mythology, the rabbit stands for prosperity and longevity.
Years of the Rabbit include 2011, 1999, 1987, 1975, 1963, 1951, and 1939. People born in those years are seen as vigilant, witty and ingenious.
As the rabbit is a symbol of prosperity, 2023 is predicted to be a year of hope.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.