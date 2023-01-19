Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo to celebrate The Capital theatre's 150th anniversary

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated January 19 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf and Bendigo Venues and Events manager Julie Amos at The Capital theatre. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

The Capital Theatre is blowing out the candles for a major milestone and the community is invited to join in the celebrations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.