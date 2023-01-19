The Capital Theatre is blowing out the candles for a major milestone and the community is invited to join in the celebrations.
Manager of Bendigo Venues and Events, Julie Amos, wants people to share any memorabilia they have of the historical building for a mid-year commemorative event.
"When we think of the thousands of theatre troupes, school groups, choirs, touring acts, one-off performances and speakers that have graced the stage, there will be many photos, posters, programs, ticket stubs, promotional material and more that we hope residents can share," she said.
"There are so many residents that have dedicated themselves to the theatre in Bendigo, whether as performers, enthusiastic audience members or as part of the community campaign to save the building.
"We are asking people who may be able to provide originals or copies of photographs or memorabilia to take a photo or scan and send it to us, for consideration to be included in a special anniversary publication of images.
"We are very excited for the year ahead and to celebrate the contribution of theatre to the arts in Bendigo and the cultural value of live performance."
The Capital theatre was designed by William Vahland and Robert Getzschmann and first served as a Masonic Hall during the gold rush.
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said originally the venue had a downstairs tavern, ballroom and concert hall before becoming a theatre by 1890.
"The theatre was renamed New Britannia in 1912 and became The Capital in the 1930s, but has also been known as Bendigo Regional Arts Centre and the Bendigo Performing Arts Centre," she said.
Cr Metcalf said many people will have their own special memories of the venue.
"I encourage our community to get involved in the planned celebrations and contribute any photos or memorabilia they may have," she said.
"Personally, I remember taking my mum to The Capital when it was screening old movies, she particularly loved Grace Kelly pictures, and like many parents in Bendigo, I loved the school productions my kids were involved in."
Photos of memorabilia can be sent to arts.info@bendigo.vic.gov.au by Friday, February 17.
