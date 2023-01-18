AN APP fuelling actor Kevin Costner's fascination with the places he drives through has arrived in Bendigo.
The American actor co-founded Autio, a mobile audio entertainment app for travel that uses geolocation technology to automatically play stories of landmarks, cities and towns without leaving their cars.
"I am the guy that stops at the historical markers along the highway, usually bringing moans from everyone in the car," he said.
The app is rolling out in Australia with the help of the Victorian Tourism Industry Council.
Bendigo is among the first towns Autio is showcasing, along with other central Victorian places like Echuca, Castlemaine, Heathcote, Daylesford and Kyabram.
The concept builds on Dan Bradley's memories of his own childhood. The Autio Australia content director had a father with similar interests to Costner.
"I loved it," he said.
Bendigo's stories currently include an introduction to the city and the gold rush.
The region's rich history, sports and culture, and connection with major tourist routes helped Autio Australia decide to begin rolling out content there first.
One of Mr Bradley's favourite stories is about an AFL footballing dynasty linking the Crapper and Selwood families.
"We haven't even scratched the surface in Bendigo. There's so much to explore," he said.
The Australian content library is not yet as large as the American one, where there are now at least 11,000 stories.
There, the app has proven a success because of that country's driving culture.
Autio Australia hopes for something similar in a country where people are accustomed to regularly driving long distances.
Kevin Costner has not yet visited to try out the Australian version of the app.
"I think he's been pretty tied up filming things like Yellowstone," Mr Bradley said, referring to the hit streaming series.
"But he's pushed so hard for this to grow.
"He describes Autio as possibly the biggest thing he's ever been involved in."
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
