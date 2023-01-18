Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Kevin Costner travel app Autio arrives in Bendigo

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated January 18 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Actor Kevin Costner's travel app is now in Bendigo. Picture is supplied.

AN APP fuelling actor Kevin Costner's fascination with the places he drives through has arrived in Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.