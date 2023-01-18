The Royal Commission into the Robodebt Scheme is urging anyone impacted by the controversial scheme to share their story before submissions close in just over a fortnight.
Countless reports have emerged of flaws with the automated debt assessment and recovery system designed to detect Centrelink overpayments.
AAP reported the scheme, from 2015 until 2020, wrongly recovered more than $750 million from 381,000 people, with several victims dying by suicide while being pursued for the false debts.
The Robodebt Royal Commission has received 522 submissions to date with February 3 2023 the final day to make further submissions.
For anyone who is unable to use the online form, there are a number of other ways to make a submission.
People can phone 1800 317 022 to make a submission over the phone.
Emails can also be sent to RRC.enquiries@royalcommission.gov.au or people can write to GPO Box 546, Brisbane QLD 4001 to receive a paper submission form.
Submissions can also be received via video or audio recording, with instructions available by email through RRC.enquiries@royalcommission.gov.au
Staff can advise members of the public on how best to record and securely upload video or audio submissions or for assistance to make a video recording.
To fill out the online form or to find out more about other ways to make a submission, visit robodebt.royalcommission.gov.au/share-your-story
For more information about the Royal Commission visit robodebt.royalcommission.gov.au/
If you or someone you know needs support, contact:
If you are looking for a mental health service, visit betterhealth.vic.gov.auIf life is in danger, phone Triple Zero (000).
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.