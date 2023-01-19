Bendigo Advertiser
CFA warns central Victorians to be wary with machinery in dry grass

By Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 19 2023 - 5:22pm, first published 12:00pm
While the cause is not confirmed, a fire at Diggora took out machinery a few weeks ago. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

CFA has warned Victorians to avoid driving vehicles, farm machinery, mowers and motorbikes through dry grass in coming weeks as conditions heat up and vegetation dries out.

