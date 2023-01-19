CFA has warned Victorians to avoid driving vehicles, farm machinery, mowers and motorbikes through dry grass in coming weeks as conditions heat up and vegetation dries out.
Following a string of hot weather over recent weeks, grassland areas have completely dried out in the northern areas of the state.
Brigades have responded to a number of significant grass and stubble fires started by mowers, vehicles or machinery over the past fortnight.
CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan said the recent fires across the state serve as a timely reminder for people to be aware of the fire risks associated with using vehicles and other machinery in and around dry grass.
"Victoria is expected to experience a grassfire dominated fire season once again but we're asking the community to do all it can to prevent these fires from starting," he said.
"In many areas across the state, the risk of starting a fire from hot exhaust system or other hot parts from farm machinery is high.
"Even pulling over onto tall, dry grass on the side of the road during your travels could start a significant grassfire.
"Awareness is key to preventing grass and crop fires. We also want farmers to ensure their machinery and equipment are regularly inspected, maintained and cleaned."
High risk and agricultural activities such as harvesting, grinding, welding, slashing or mowing can quickly ignite fires in hot, dry and windy conditions.
In the right conditions grassfires can move at speeds of up to 25km per hour and spread across roads and highways.
Victorians should stay prepared and informed this fire season; this means downloading the VicEmergency app and getting familiar with the new Fire Danger Rating System by checking the rating in the area.
To learn more about the risk of grassfires on the CFA website at cfa.vic.gov.au/plan-prepare/am-i-at-risk/grassfires-rural
Safety tips:
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
