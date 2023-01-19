If you're using farm machinery or vehicles, ensure it is free from any faults and mechanical defects, fitted with an approved spark arrestor and carrying a water fire extinguisher.

Be aware hot exhaust pipes, mufflers can start grassfires.

The accumulation of grass around the underbody of vehicles can create a fire risk.

If you live next to grassland and a grassfire starts, walk at least two streets back from the fire.

If you live two or three streets away from grassland and a grassfire starts, stay where you are; Grassfires are unlikely to spread into built-up areas.



Never drive if you can see smoke or fire. Thick smoke will make it hard to see and traffic jams and accidents are likely.

Keep roads clear for emergency services.

The most common cause of harvester and mower fires is material collecting on hot engine components such as the manifold, exhaust and turbocharger.

The key to avoiding harvester fires is diligence in clean-down and inspection.

