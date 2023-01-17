Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Health staff show 'excellence' in health field at Rural Talent Awards

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated January 18 2023 - 8:23am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Matilda Maynard and Dr Tom Carins were just two Bendigo Health doctors recognised in the Rural Talent Awards. Picture by Noni Hyett

Local healthcare workers have been recognised for their commitment to rural health in a recent ceremony.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.