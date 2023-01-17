Local healthcare workers have been recognised for their commitment to rural health in a recent ceremony.
Bendigo Health was represented by a number of staff members at the 2022 Rural Talent Awards, an event highlighting excellence in practice and teaching.
Sponsored by Monash Rural Health's North West Victorian Regional Training Hub, the awards aim to encourage and support junior doctors who have chosen a career in rural or regional areas.
They also celebrate a senior clinician who has excelled in their support for rural junior doctors in training.
Hub director Associate Professor Janelle Brennan said Bendigo Health was proud of Dr Matilda Maynard, Dr Thomas Carins, Dr Sammy Mitchell and Dr Jeff Ko, who were nominated by their colleagues.
"As part of the recruitment effort, we wanted to recognise young doctors and junior consultants that are showing specific skills and excellence at their level," she said.
"We want to inspire the next generation and what can be achieved, because we're all about excellence here at Bendigo Health and excellence for regional Victoria."
Among the accolades, there are awards for best intern, best medical officer, best registrar and best supervisor.
A/Prof Brennan said an important aspect of the awards was each staff member is nominated by their peers.
"It think it's particularly impressive because it's not just the people sitting in the administration offices with the most paperwork, it's those fellow doctors who recognise how well they've done," she said.
"And it's a broad look, not just clinical practice, it's also teaching excellence and just generally being a team player."
Dr Maynard, who received the Hospital Medical Officer of the Year award, said it was a "huge honour" to be recognised.
Her peers have said she had "developed a reputation as a caring and reliable practitioner who goes above and beyond for her patients".
During the year, Dr Maynard was a valuable member of the multidisciplinary team at the Castlemaine Rehabilitation and Bendigo Health Oncology departments.
She made a "tangible difference" in the healthcare outcomes of her patients by advocating for them and using her astute critical reasoning skills to review challenging cases.
Dr Maynard said smaller hospitals created some of the best working environments.
"You get to know who you're working with and you often get to see your patients come back in and develop a bit more of a relationship," she said.
As the Supervisor of the Year award winner, Dr Carins is said to have been "a role model to his colleagues in the high standard of professional practice that he sets and is always looking to improve".
In his role as Senior Registrar, he has mentored several junior registrars and has also completed the clinical education course offered by the training hub
He has provided a teaching session to interns, as well as regularly contributing to registrar teaching.
He said it was great to be considered someone his peers could look to for help.
"I've had great training opportunities here in Bendigo and I hope that can be passed on to the future generations," Dr Carins said.
"It's not just about helping those junior doctors, I actually get a lot out of it myself.
"I think I'm a much better doctor by having taught them."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
