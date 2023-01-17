Bendigo Advertiser
City of Greater Bendigo's street art walking tour nominated for national award

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated January 18 2023 - 5:10pm, first published 7:48am
City of Greater Bendigo's coordinator of Creative Communities Maree Tonkin and manager of Bendigo Venues and Events Julie Amos at Chancery Lane. Picture by Noni Hyett

The City of Greater Bendigo's Street Art Walking Tour has been named a finalist in the 2022 Australian Street Art Award's Best Street Art Trail category.

