The City of Greater Bendigo's Street Art Walking Tour has been named a finalist in the 2022 Australian Street Art Award's Best Street Art Trail category.
The trail stretches from Dudley House on View Street to Bath Lane, Chancery Lane and Lyttleton Terrace, and features various sculptures, murals, projections and wall art.
The Back Creek Trail is also part of the tour, with artwork from the Bendigo Tramways to the Miller Street underpass.
MORE NEWS: Wanted man could be in the Bendigo area
According to the Australian Street Art Awards director Liz Rivers, street art is used to attract visitors, boost economies and engage communities.
"The awards provide a platform where trailblazing destinations - cities, regional towns and precincts - can be recognised for their contribution to both the world of street art and art tourism," she said.
"Each of the communities acknowledged through these awards have made their mark as a must-see destination for art lovers.
"Being shortlisted in these awards cements the reputation of Bendigo as an aspirational destination for everyone who loves to discover visually stunning experiences."
MORE STORIES:
Bendigo's street art is a collaborative effort between the City, its arts team and a group of street artists including Nacho Station, Mr Dimples and Chris Duffy.
Hundreds of artists from Bendigo and beyond have contributed to Bendigo's public arts scene.
The awards take place on Friday, February 10 with gold, silver and bronze winners selected in 11 categories.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.