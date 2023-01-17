UPDATE (8PM): Power outages are stretching across large areas of central Victoria including in Bendigo.
That includes hundreds of properties in North Bendigo, California Gully, Eaglehawk Jackass Flat and Sailors Gully.
The outages are stretching to properties north and west of Bendigo up to Dingee and Tandarra.
Nearly 400 properties in Rochester are without power, as are a small number in the Elmore area.
Hundreds of properties are without power in the Raywood area too.
Powercor currently is giving different estimated times of power restoration depending on the location.
Many properties can currently expect power to be restored this evening
UPDATE (7.40PM): Bendigo has been belted by rain as a thunderous cool change rolls through the region.
The short lived deluge dropped about 3mm in 15 minutes out at the Bendigo Airport.
It broke the heat of a day the mercury had risen to 34 degrees.
Emergency crews are currently responding to multiple reports of fallen trees or branches as well as a damaged building in the Huntly and Whipstick areas north of Bendigo.
Teams are also responding to minor incidents in the Inglewood and Bridgwater areas.
Bendigo appears to have missed out on some of the stronger wind gusts experienced elsewhere in Victoria.
Mount Gellibrand near Colac recorded a wind gust of 89 kilometers an hour at 6.21pm.
The Bureau of Meteorology has warned areas east of Bendigo to expect damaging winds and heavy rain as the storm front moves across the state over the next few hours.
EARLIER (6PM): A thunderstorm may just miss Bendigo as regions to its west and north batten down the hatches.
The Bureau of Meteorology is expecting damaging winds including in Maryborough over the coming hours.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours," it said in a warning issued within the last 45 minutes.
The Nihil airport recorded a wind gust of 81 kilometres and hour at 3.43pm today.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
