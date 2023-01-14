Bendigo Advertiser
Animal Justice Party and Greens will push for changes on dingoes

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated January 14 2023 - 11:25am, first published 11:00am
Picture by Noni Hyett.

Newly-elected Animal Justice Party MP Georgie Purcell intends to take up the issue of increasing dingo protection with the government when state parliament resumes this year.

