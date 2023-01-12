Bendigo Advertiser
Tehree Gordon's Jirrahlinga Dingo Conservation and Wildlife Centre still going strong

By Jenny Denton
Updated January 14 2023 - 11:33am, first published January 12 2023 - 7:00pm
Jirrahlinga Dingo Conservation and Wildlife Centre's Paris Allaway with a dingo. Picture by Noni Hyett

In July last year, Tehree Gordon and her husband Hamish closed their Barwon Heads wildlife sanctuary and moved many of the animals to Chewton, where - since 2005 - they have run the dingo sanctuary set up by legendary figure Bruce Jacobs.

