In July last year, Tehree Gordon and her husband Hamish closed their Barwon Heads wildlife sanctuary and moved many of the animals to Chewton, where - since 2005 - they have run the dingo sanctuary set up by legendary figure Bruce Jacobs.
Jacobs, who died in 2004, is credited with almost single-handedly building awareness of the plight of the native dog in Victoria at a time when it was largely vilified as a predator, but by the time of his death, the Chewton dingo farm had fallen into a state of neglect.
"When we came to see it, it was a run-down, dry, dusty tip. Literally. It was overrun with dogs," Tehree told the Bendigo Advertiser in 2018.
The Gordons, who mortgaged their house to take it on, inherited just under 300 adult dingoes and 200 pups with the property, and have since developed and landscaped it into a park housing a range of native animals studded with dinosaur statues and an ornamental lake.
Two of Bruce's original dogs, now aged 19 and 20, are among its population of 121 dingoes - now housed in enclosures, with their breeding strictly controlled - and the Gordons are continuing his mission of improving the animal's reputation.
"We're hoping by educating the public, long-term, we will [see] a better attitude towards the dingo," Tehree said.
"Right around Australia they're so persecuted. It's absolutely incredible to think they can use the expression 'wild dog' and poison them and bait them and shoot them."
The animal advocate is not aware of any locations where dingo populations have increased to the extent they need controlling.
"And you can learn to work with them. There are big stations in Australia who love the dingo. There are others, who because of their lack of knowledge, see the dingo as a problem."
For years the Gordons had shuttled between their Chewton and Bellarine Peninsula wildlife parks, but in October last year they consolidated operations. Among the reptiles, marsupials and birds Jirrahlinga Dingo Conservation and Wildlife Centre now houses are some aged avians the couple have recently relocated.
"I ran a program at Barwon Heads where if sick or elderly people had to go into care and had no-one to look after their animals, we would take them in on the understanding it would be their forever home," Tehree said.
"We brought a cockatoo who was 105, we've got another who is 104, we've got two that are in their 90s and a galah that's 94 this year."
Jirrahlinga is running regular daily tours and offers a junior rangers program.
The wildlife park, at the corner of Dingo Park Road and Eureka Street in Chewton, is also looking to recruit more volunteers.
Visit the Jirrahlinga website for more information.
