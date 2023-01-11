UPDATE, 8.10pm: Police have confirmed a driver has died after being involved in a truck crash near Donald this afternoon.
It is understood a truck crashed into a tree on Donald-Murtoa Road, Laen East at around 3pm.
Emergency services worked on the male driver, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, has dashcam footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
EARLIER: Emergency service crews are working to free the driver of a vehicle that crash near Donald this afternoon.
Country Fire Authority, State Emergency Service, Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria units are at the scene of the crash on Donald-Murtoa Road, Laen East, 10km outside of Donald.
The initial call went out just after 3pm with all services on scene by 3.35pm.
As of 4pm the driver was still trapped in the vehicle.
More to come.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
