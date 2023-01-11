Blue-green algae warning for Lake Eppalock

Water authorities are warning people to avoid direct contact with water at Lake Eppalock after high levels of blue-green algae were detected.
Blue-green algae contains toxins resulting in health problems for people and animals that come into contact with it.
There have been reports of people experiencing skin and eye irritations, nausea, vomiting, muscle weakness or cramps after swimming through algal scum.
Water quality coordinator at Goulburn-Murray Water, Bianca Atley, said the lake would not be closed to the public and visitors could still sightsee and enjoy other activities that did not involve direct contact with the water.
"If people are near the water or on a boat, they should take care to avoid direct contact with the water," she said.
Warning signs are being positioned at formal recreational areas around the lake. GMW is monitoring the situation and is not sure how long the algae will remain at high levels.
What you should do:
Water supplied by GMW is not suitable for human consumption without first being properly treated. Human consumption includes showering, bathing, washing, cooking, ice making, and drinking.
Keep up to date with current blue-green algae warnings at gmwater.com.au/news/bga or by ringing 1800 013 357.
