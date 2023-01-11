Bendigo Advertiser
Blue-green algae detected at Lake Eppalock: Goulburn-Murray Water

Updated January 11 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 12:42pm
Blue-green algae warning for Lake Eppalock

Water authorities are warning people to avoid direct contact with water at Lake Eppalock after high levels of blue-green algae were detected.

