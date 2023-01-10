The next generation of doctors have kickstarted their careers at Bendigo Health, as the hospital looks to increase its retention rates.
Thirty-nine junior doctors have started their internships, which will see them rotate through departments such as general medicine, surgery, emergency, psychiatry and urology over 52 weeks.
For intern Dr Katie Chapman, this year serves as a homecoming, with the former Bendigo resident keen to practice in the regions.
"Being a Bendigo girl, I do like the idea of being able to form a career path here," she said.
"I wanted to come back and spend some time with my parents but also Bendigo Health has got a really good reputation for looking after its interns and I know it's going to be a pretty stressful year."
Dr Chapman, who is a former logistics officer in the Australian Defence Force, said it was her desire to give back to the community and help others that drove her to pursue a career change.
She is keen to work as a rural generalist and with Aboriginal communities, but she knows working in the medical field will present many new challenges.
"Hospitals across the country are short staffed and I think managing a work-life balance... so I don't end up burnt out is going to be the biggest challenge," she said.
"I know that it's very easy to throw yourself into something and then kind of lose that work-life balance and then you won't be as effective in your job."
Melbourne University graduate Andrew Cobden was similarly drawn to Bendigo Health because of its reputation and culture.
"One of the things that caught my attention was the Bendigo Health TikTok page," he said. "I'm really into humor so I saw that and I was like, I wanna be part of this team.
"[Bendigo Health's] corporate vision was really cool. I liked how they talked about every person, better care every time.
"And that's sort of something I'm really passionate about, treating every patient as an individual."
Director of the medical workforce unit at Bendigo Health, Hannah Cole, said this year 39 interns will work at the hospital, one less than last year.
She said the hospital has a 30 to 40 per cent retention rate of its interns, a number the organisation is keen to increase as regional Victoria struggles with a lack of doctors.
"We have found that a lot of people are choosing to take time off rather than continue on and have a bit of a break to rest up and come back the following year," she said.
"We do believe by having them here and giving them the experience that it will hopefully attract them to stay longer."
