Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters welcomes establishment of new housing council

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated January 11 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 12:30pm
Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters. Picture by Darren Howe

Member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters has welcomed the federal government's establishment of an interim council on housing supply and affordability, which came into being on January 1.

