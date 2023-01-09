A T-REX laughs raucously at a velociraptor's thigh-slapping wit in a new Cretaceous-inspired collage.
Artist Alicia Huddy and her daughters created the piece about spontaneous moments of joy loved ones bring those healing after birth trauma.
Ms Huddy is inviting others to contribute pieces to the Scars of Beauty exhibition, including those focusing on companionship, trust, acceptance and love.
"[We] created collages by cutting images from old magazines to create new imaginary worlds," she said.
"We constructed seven artworks and hope to make many more before the art deadline looms towards the end of January."
Ms Huddy and Emma Jensen teamed up late last year to prepare the community-generated exhibition, workshop and family fun day to bring people together after what can be harrowing experiences of birth.
"There's a lot of emphasis on this idea of you pushing through, but I think there needs to be more support for people, rather than this idea that you get to the end of it and say 'wow, I've made it'," Ms Huddy said.
"There needs to be spaces where people can connect and support each other, to do it together."
Artwork material can include anything and everything from poetry to recycled objects like metals.
People do not have to have an artistic background to submit works, or be among the one in three women thought to have experienced a form of birth trauma, Ms Huddy said.
Anyone who feels a connection could take part including parents, grandparents, carers, neighbours, friends and children.
They do not have to focus on dinosaurs, either. Their imagination can be their limit, Ms Huddy said.
To learn more or submit a piece, visit www.aliciahuddyart.com/scarsofbeauty or email aliciahuddyart@gmail.com
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
