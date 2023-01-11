Aspiring comedians from around the regions will get their moment in front of the microphone in March.
Bendigo heats for the RAW Comedy compeition will be heats will be held at Hustler from 2pm on March 5.
The heats are a chance for the region to unearth comedy gold that will go on to compete for a slot in fron of a live audience and judges at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
Bendigo's heat winner will go to Melbourne to perform five minutes in the semi final in an effort to get a set in the grand final.
Supported by Comedy Victoria and the Melbourne International Comedy, RAW Comedy's past winners include Hannah Gadsby and Josh Thomas while Wil Anderson, Tom Ballard and Celia Pacquola also cut their teeth in the competition.
Registration for RAW Comedy event is open to anyone.
RAW Comedy Bendigo is on Sunday, March 5, at Hustler from 2pm. Tickets are $15. Visit www.gotix.com.au for more details.
Visit the RAW Comedy website at comedyfestival.com.au/raw for more details.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
