Essendon keen to play in Bendigo each summer

Essendon Cricket Club wants to utilise Bendigo's Queen Elizabeth Oval as its home away from home.
The Bombers defeated Richmond in their Victorian Premier Cricket first XI clash at the QEO on Saturday and club president Simon Tobin confirmed he'd already started discussions about making the game in Bendigo an annual event.
"Historically, and certainly currently, Essendon has always had a strong representation of Bendigo players,'' Tobin said.
"We've always had a great relationship with the Bendigo region - we're at either end of the Calder Highway, so it makes a lot of sense for us.
"Given the hospitality, the standard of the facilities and the ground conditions that were provided for us on Saturday, we've already spoken with (BDCA president) Travis (Harling) and the Bendigo association about making this an annual event.
"We'll be in contact with Cricket Victoria about scheduling for next year's matches and we'd be really excited to do it again (in Bendigo)."
READ MORE: BDCA round eight wrap
Fittingly, the hero for Essendon on Saturday was skipper James Seymour.
The former Bendigo Cricket Club junior made a brilliant 118 not out to see the Bombers over the line by two wickets with two balls to spare.
Since joining Essendon in his late teens, Seymour has established himself as one of the best players in Premier Cricket.
He's widely-regarded as being mightily unlucky not to have played more first-class games for Victoria and Big Bash League games for the Melbourne Renegades and/or Melbourne Stars.
The 30-year-old made a Sheffield Shield century for Victoria in five first-class matches across 2021 and 2022, but missed out on a contract this summer.
Seymour played 10 BBL games for the Renegades and is part of the Melbourne Stars squad this BBL season, but has only been given the opportunity to bat once where he made six against the Sydney Sixers.
"We're obviously really proud of James, but more importantly we're really happy for him that over the past year or two he's got the recognition he's earned and deserved,'' Tobin said.
"We've got no complaints about the selection process at Cricket Victoria now. There's a new regime and policies that we're quite supportive of.
"18 months ago James was finally recognised, he was contracted and he's had a good opportunity. We'd expect his ongoing form warrants every consideration going forward.
"We have real confidence in (Cricket Victoria general manager of cricket performance) Graham Manou and (head of male cricket) David Hussey... and we hope that James continues to play well and he gets another chance at first-class and/or BBL level.
"It's not only Essendon that is proud of James. He's a really popular guy across Premier Cricket. He's genuinely seen as one of the good guys.
"In all sports some guys get fast tracked, and good luck to them, while others have to take the long road. James has certainly done that and he's respected for that.
"He's not only a top cricketer, he's a great fellow... not only Premier Cricket, but the Bendigo region should be proud of James for what he's done and the way he's handled himself."
Meanwhile, two former BDCA players made half-centuries in Saturday's round of Premier Cricket.
Former Sandhurst junior Damon Egan made 92 in Prahran's win over Dandenong, while ex-Golden Square and Bendigo United batter Zane Keighran opened the batting for Melbourne and compiled 56 in the Demons easy victory over Greenvale.
Former Strathfieldsaye paceman Xavier Crone had the economical figures of 1-20 off 10 overs in Carlton's top-of-the-table win over Northcote.
