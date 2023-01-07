Bendigo Advertiser
BDCA ROUND 8 - Trio of centuries as Stepien, Ryan, Beard start 2023 with a bang

Luke West
Luke West
Updated January 8 2023 - 6:43pm, first published 9:13am
White Hills' opener Brayden Stepien during his brilliant knock of 144 of 121 balls against Golden Square at Wade Street on Saturday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

THREE of the Bendigo District Cricket Association's returning stars this season began the new year with a bang as the first day of play for 2023 on Saturday yielded three centuries.

