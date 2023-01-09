Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Eric and Val made of the White stuff in pairs championship

By Adam Bourke
Updated January 9 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eric White and Val White on their way to victory in Sunday's final of the Bendigo Pairs Final. Pictures by Brendan McCarthy

An off the cuff comment two months ago was the catalyst for Eric White and Val White winning one of Bendigo bowls' most prestigious events on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.