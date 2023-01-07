PREMIER CRICKET - Seymour savours sweet QEO return with century in Bombers' win

ESSENDON captain James Seymour savoured a memorable return to his former home ground the QEO on Saturday as his Bombers won a Premier Cricket thriller against Richmond.
Former Bendigo cricketer Seymour delivered a man-of-the-match performance with an unbeaten century to guide the Bombers over the line by two wickets with two balls to spare.
With the QEO looking an absolute treat, the Bombers answered the Tigers' 181 with 8-184.
Star left-handed opener Seymour batted through the innings in finishing 119 n.o. off 159 balls in what was his third century of the season for the Bombers.
Seymour crunched 11 boundaries and four sixes - the last of which won the game for the Bombers in sensational style.
It was a knock of pure class from Seymour after the Bombers had been on the ropes at 4-23 after an early barrage from Tigers' quick Mitch Perry (3-23).
The Essendon side featured another former BDCA player in Sandhurst's Liam Bowe.
The leg-spinner finished with 0-41 off 10 his 10 overs after the Tigers won the toss and batted.
The Essendon trio of left-armer Tom O'Donnell (3-27), Maryborough's Cameron McClure (3-27) and Liam Molloy (3-25) all took three wickets.
Perry top-scored for the Tigers with 46 off 76.
