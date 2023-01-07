The region's 2023 calendar is already brimming with events for the first half the year with world-class shows, exhibitions, sporting events and festivals set to draw crowds and boost Greater Bendigo's economy.
City of Greater Bendigo acting director of strategy and growth Ben Devanny said the year's calendar of events was shaping up very well.
"We've got so many events already confirmed in 2023, with more great attractions in the pipeline so there's something for everyone," Mr Devanny said.
"The City supports around 120 events each year, working hard behind the scenes to ensure it all happens seamlessly.
"As Victoria's Top Tourist Town in 2022, we will continue to deliver a great line up of events for 2023 to stimulate our visitor economy to encourage people to stay longer, shop and dine, and make the most of their time here."
Leading the major events are the Lost Trades Fair in March, the Bendigo Art Gallery's Australiana exhibition from March to June, the Bendigo Easter Festival in April and the Bendigo Writers Festival in May.
"Bendigo Art Gallery's Australiana: Designing a Nation...captures moments in the nation's history to the present day," Mr Devenny said.
"Bendigo Easter Festival remains one of our most popular annual events, with major cultural attractions, parades, carnival and entertainment taking place over three days.
"Other great events returning include the popular Lost Trades Fair, which attracts over 20,000 visitors and...(the) exciting program is being planned for the Bendigo Writers Festival."
Wagner's Ring Cycle will be presented by Melbourne Opera in March and April, the Castlemaine State Festival in March and April, Groovin the Moo in April and the Great Stupa's Illumin8 Festival of Light are also expected to draw strong audiences.
"Richard Wagner's Ring Cycle...will be one of the most ambitious and largest performing arts productions ever to grace the stage," Mr Devenny said.
"(It) will be performed at our magnificent 900-seat Ulumbarra Theatre, which was chosen because it is big enough to hold the show's immense stage set.
"The production is a 15-hour epic consisting of four individual operas presented over several weeks - Das Rheingold, Die Walkre, Siegfried and Gtterdmmerung.
"This is a huge coup for Bendigo as the production will attract opera fans from all over the world who won't want to miss this marathon performance."
In the region's sporting arena's, PGA Pro Ams will be held at Neangar Park and Axedale golf courses next week while the Darts Victoria Open (January), NBL 3x3 Hustle (February), Bendigo Fun Run (March 5) and Bowls Victoria State Champions Week (April) are all set to take place in the near future.
For foodies, the Heathcote Harvest Festival and the Bendigo Craft Beer and Cider Festival in March, along with Strategem Bendigo Winemakers Festival in April will return for another year.
"With our impressive sporting facilities, we continue to secure major sporting competitions being held over several days and during weekends," Mr Devenny said. "These high-profile sporting events significantly boost our local economy with visitors booking accommodation, shopping and dining out in Greater Bendigo."
Visit www.bendigoregion.com.au/explore-bendigo for more details on events in the Bendigo region.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
