WNBL - Flyers unleash 46-point hammering of Spirit in Melbourne

THE Southside Flyers handed the Bendigo Spirit the third highest loss in their WNBL history with a 46-point demolition at the State Basketball Centre on Friday night.
The Flyers pounded the Spirit 118-72 and have now inflicted both the two losses Bendigo has suffered so far this season.
In the 343-game history of the Spirit their only heavier losses have been a 58-point loss to Townsville on December 23, 2017, and 48-point defeat, also to Townsville, on November 24, 2020.
The Spirit were competitive early and were within four of the Flyers at quarter-time as Southside led 31-27.
But over the final three quarters the Flyers outscored the Spirit 87-45.
The Spirit turned the ball over 29 times for the game, leading to 39 points for the Flyers.
The Flyers shot a remarkable 20-of-30 from three-point range and went 16-of-17 from the free throw line.
For Bendigo, only Anneli Maley (17) and the returning Abbey Wehrung (14) scored in double figures.
Conversely, the Flyers had seven players score in double figures, including Australian basketball legend Lauren Jackson (14).
Twelve players took to the court for the Spirit, including Erin Condron and Micah Simpson for the first time this season.
The Spirit return to the court on Sunday at Red Energy Arena to host the Melbourne Boomers from 2pm.
The Spirit now have an 8-2 record through 10 games.
ROUND 1
Melbourne 104 def Perth 88
Bendigo 105 def Canberra 85
Southside 99 def Adelaide 91
Bendigo 85 def Perth 66
Townsville 104 def Canberra 68
ROUND 2
Southside 67 def Melbourne 57
Townsville 84 def Adelaide 79
Bendigo 77 def Sydney Uni 57
Perth 97 def Canberra 62
Melbourne 85 def Adelaide 81
ROUND 3
Townsville 86 def Southside 71
Perth 80 def Sydney Uni 72
Adelaide 87 def Sydney Uni 67
Melbourne 103 def Canberra 68
ROUND 4
Adelaide 90 def Canberra 80
Southside 82 def Sydney Uni 75
Bendigo 68 def Townsville 66
Melbourne 88 def Perth 73
Adelaide 91 def Southside 72
Bendigo 77 def Sydney Uni 60
ROUND 5
Melbourne 84 def Townsville 78
Southside 83 def Perth 74
Sydney Uni 92 def Canberra 80
Townsville 82 def Southside 79
Bendigo 84 def Adelaide 75
ROUND 6
Bendigo 85 def Sydney Uni 75
Melbourne 73 def Sydney Uni 63
Townsville 98 def Perth 85
Southside 92 def Canberra 72
Melbourne 89 def Adelaide 64
ROUND 7
Perth 97 def Canberra 83
Melbourne 106 def Adelaide 100
Southside 96 def Bendigo 67
Sydney Uni 87 def Canberra 72
ROUND 8
Southside 76 def Canberra 54
Bendigo 78 def Adelaide 66
Sydney Uni 81 def Canberra 70
Perth 82 def Adelaide 72
Melbourne 86 def Townsville 76
ROUND 9
Southside 88 def Melbourne 70
Adelaide 93 def Townsville 68
Southside 118 def Bendigo 72
