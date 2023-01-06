Eight arrested as police seize stolen guns and items in raids on six properties

EIGHT people have been arrested after a three month investigation by Western Region Crime Squad detectives uncovered cache of stolen firearms and a treasure trove of stolen goods.
Police raided six properties in Sunbury, Riddells Creek and Bullengarook on Thursday and seized five allegedly stolen firearms including three double barrel shotguns and one .22 rifle allegedly stolen from a Cherokee home in November, 2022, and a .22 calibre handgun allegedly stolen from a Sunbury home August, 2022.
Stolen items recovered in the raids included a steamroller, $50,000 of power tools and a jumping castle.
A number of allegedly stolen vehicles were also seized including a Nissan Patrol, a Toyota Landcruiser, a Nissan towtruck that were allegedly stolen between December and January.
Police will allege the firearms and property were stolen in a series of residential burglaries between August, 2022, and January, 2023.
Western Region Crime Squad Detective Senior Sergeant Matthew Kershaw said the arrests made were significant.
"As we know, stolen firearms have traditionally been linked to a range of violent crimes that pose a significant risk to our community," he said
"Make no mistake, we will stop at nothing to track down and charge those that are involved in the possession and use of illicit firearms.
"The arrests made this week are significant and should send a strong message to anyone who thinks they can get away with harbouring an illicit or unregistered firearm.
"The repercussions are severe and life altering, with anyone found guilty of stealing firearms facing the prospect of up to 15 years in prison."
The eight people arrested including four people from Sunbury, two from Riddells Creek and two from Bullengarook.
The two Riddells Creek people - a 33-year-old man and 53-year-old man have both been charged with handling stolen goods, possessing proceeds of crime and possessing ammunition. They have been bailed to appear at Broadmeadows Magistrates Court on June 16, 2023.
A 27-year-old man and a 29-year-old from Bullengarook have charges pending for handling stolen goods and possessing proceeds of crime and will be summonsed to appear at court at a later date.
A 32-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman - both from Sunbury - were charged with possessing a traffickable amount of firearms, possessing ammunition, possessing prohibited weapons and handling stolen goods. They were bailed to appear at Broadmeadows Magistrates Court on June 16.
On Friday, a 33-year-old Sunbury man was remanded to appear at Broadmeadows Magistrates Court to face charges of possessing traffickable amount of firearms, contravening firearms prohibition order, burglary, theft, handles stolen goods, possessing a drug of dependence and committing an indictable offence while on bail.
A 27-year-old female from Sunbury was also remanded to face Broadmeadows Magistrates Court on charges with possessing traffickable amount of firearms, being a prohibited person possessing firearms, possessing a drug of dependence and commiting an indictable offence while on bail.
