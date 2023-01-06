Bendigo Advertiser
Western Region Crime Squad detectives uncover cache of stolen firearms and stolen goods in raids

Updated January 7 2023 - 10:50am, first published 10:25am
Eight arrested as police seize stolen guns and items in raids on six properties

EIGHT people have been arrested after a three month investigation by Western Region Crime Squad detectives uncovered cache of stolen firearms and a treasure trove of stolen goods.

