Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Group 1 winner Rules Dont Apply retired

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 4 2023 - 2:56pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rules Dont Apply and trainer-driver Anthony Crossland celebrate their finest hour, victory in the Group 1 Vicbred Super Series Final for four-year-old trotting colts and geldings in 2021. Picture by Stuart McCormick

A GROUP 1 winning trotter for Junortoun trainer Anthony Crossland, Rules Dont Apply has been retired due to persistent injuries.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.