Group 1 winner Rules Dont Apply retired

A GROUP 1 winning trotter for Junortoun trainer Anthony Crossland, Rules Dont Apply has been retired due to persistent injuries.
Crossland announced the tough, but in many respects, easy decision this week following ongoing discussions with the trotter's owners.
Rules Dont Apply enjoyed an at times brilliant, albeit injury-plagued career, featuring nine wins and three seconds in 29 starts for $144,620 in stakes earnings.
The undoubted highlight was his victory as a four-year-old in the Group 1 Vicbred Super Series for colts and geldings at Tabcorp Park Melton on New Year's Eve in 2021.
He followed up by scoring a courageous victory in his heat of the Great Southern Star at Melton just over a month later, before finishing ninth in the Group 1 final, run on the same night, won by the Andy Gath-trained superstar Majestuoso.
Rules Dont Apply would race just five more times, with his last start coming on December 17 last year, when he finished 10th in the Cranbourne Trotters Cup after breaking stride with 500m to travel.
Despite some extraordinary performances throughout his career, Crossland said harness racing followers had never quite got to see the best of Rules Dont Apply because of his back injury.
"There's no doubt we have never seen the best of him. He was probably never at his best even when he was winning," he said.
"He was a really special horse, but due to those afflictions, he was never able to show just how good a horse he was.
"He won nine races from 29 starts and probably in 10 of those 29 he galloped and that was due to his issues.
"Had he trotted, I have no doubt he could have won 50 per cent of his starts."
The son of champion trotter and premier sire Muscle Hill and the mare Abandoned Annie was unplaced in all three starts in his final campaign.
It was all the convincing Crossland needed to broach the subject of retirement with owners.
"His back was pretty unmanageable in the end and his health and welfare were always the priority," he said.
"But he'd done his job.
"We knew that he had that issue. We had a bone scan at the start of his four-year-old year and the specialist pointed out what his actual problem was and it was degenerative.
"He was wishing us all the best then, but to his credit, he still went on to win that Group 1 (the Vicbred).
"It's just too hard to get him right now."
Crossland pointed to the gelding's final win in the 2022 Great Southern Star heats as a true measure of his toughness and resilience.
"He was under sufferance. He wasn't actually meant to be in it," he said.
"I was bathing the kids and one of the owners rang me saying we'd drawn (barrier) nine.
"I said that can't be right, the fields are done tomorrow morning, but he said, no, there's a live barrier draw on now.
"I nominated him, but wanted to see how he was going, but I'd mixed up my days.
"I ended up nursing him through the final. I reckon there were about five starts where I just nursed him around.
"I was always determined to look after him as much as I could."
A Group 1 Breeders Crown finalist at his third start as a two-year-old, Rules Dont Apply scored the first of his nine wins one start later at Ballarat in November of 2019.
His three-year-old season featured three straight wins at Ballarat, Maryborough and Shepparton during August and ended with a sixth placing in the Vicbred Super Series final at Melton.
Three wins from four starts during a purple patch at the end of 2021 included victories in the Elmore Trotters Cup at Bendigo and in a heat and final of the Vicbred Super Series.
