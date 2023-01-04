Much 'aDoo' about nothing: Stanley dispels Bendigo gate debate

MICHAEL Stanley is somewhat amused at the conjecture surrounding the likely leader in Saturday night's Group 2 Garrards Horse & Hound Bendigo Pacing Cup.
Burumbeet trainer-driver Stanley received a late Christmas present when his stable star Rock N Roll Doo drew the pole after being allocated an outside second row barrier in the Cranbourne Pacing Cup at his previous start.
"They are saying that it's not an ideal draw for him as he doesn't have the gate speed to hold the lead from the pole," Stanley said.
"One night at Melton he held out a couple of fast beginners in Cherokee Joe and Spring In His Step from the pole, so there is gate speed there if needed."
Rock N Roll Doo, who is coming off a last start third placing behind Major Meister and Mach Dan in the Cranbourne Cup, will strip fitter according to Stanley.
"He went into Cranbourne without a trial and I was happy with his effort after being drawn where he was and working around the field," he said.
Stanley is philosophical regarding Rock N Roll Doo's recent trip across the Tasman to contest the New Zealand Trotting Cup.
"It was always going to be a hard task going to another country, but the plan was always for the trip to furnish him as a racehorse for the future," he said.
And Stanley is satisfied the end goal was achieved.
"I can see how much he has changed since coming home from New Zealand, his trackwork has gone up a notch and he has grown up in his behavior around the farm," he said.
Stanley said he made a conscious decision to bypass the recent Vicbred Super Series, instead preferring a country cups staying type preparation for next month's Group 1 Del-Re National A G Hunter Cup.
"It has worked out well with the longer trips at Bendigo and then in the Ballarat Cup leading into the Hunter Cup," he said.
Stanley is confident the advantage of a favorable barrier over his main danger Major Meister (11) will play a key role in the outcome on Saturday night.
"It's a reversal of roles from Cranbourne - I'm happy that I'm on the best horse in the race and we just need no bad luck," he said.
