Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Much 'aDoo' about nothing: Stanley dispels Bendigo gate debate

By John Dunne
Updated January 5 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 10:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Michael Stanley-trained and driven Rock N Roll Doo charges to victory in last year's Group 1 Victoria Cup at Tabcorp Park Melton. The superstar pacer has drawn the pole in Saturday night's Group 2 Bendigo Pacing Cup. Picture by Stuart McCormick

MICHAEL Stanley is somewhat amused at the conjecture surrounding the likely leader in Saturday night's Group 2 Garrards Horse & Hound Bendigo Pacing Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.