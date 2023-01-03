Quality fields for Bendigo Pacing Cup and Maori Mile

Local pacers and trotters fared poorly in the barrier draws for Saturday night's two feature races on Bendigo Pacing Cup night at Lord's Raceway.
The $75,000 Garrards Horse and Hound Bendigo Pacing Cup has attracted a high-quality field of 12, with Strathfieldsaye trainer Julie Douglas to have three runners in her hometown Cup.
The problem for Douglas is that all three of her pacers - Rick Reilly, Torrid Saint and Bernie Winkle - will start from the back row.
Torrid Saint is the most accomplished of Douglas' trio and he'll start from gate nine.
The noted frontrunner ran a career-best second in the Inter-Dominion final two starts ago and won the Yarra Valley Cup earlier this preparation.
Rick Reilly fared the best of the Douglas pacers and will start from inside the of the second row.
Rick Reilly will follow out polemarker Rock N Roll Doo for the Michael Stanley stable.
Rick Reilly is in great form having won two of his past three starts, but this is a big step up in class.
Veteran pacer Bernie Winkle is the third Douglas runner and he'll start from outside of the second row.
Ellen Tormey has the drive on Bernie Winkle, who will face the starter for the 278th time.
Cranbourne Cup winner Major Meister also faces a tough task after drawing gate 11.
The Jason Grimonson-trained pacer will be driven by outstanding NSW reinsman Cameron Hart.
Bendigo Pacing Cup field:
1. Rock N Roll Do, 2. Art Tutor, 3. Sicario, 4. A Gs White Socks, 5. Max Deight, 6. Triple Eight, 7. Jilliby Sylvester, 8. Rick Reilly, 9. Torrid Saint, 10. Rackemup Tigerpie, 11. Major Meister, 12. Bernie Winkle.
The Group One Maori Mile has attracted some of Australia's premier trotters.
Sutton Grange trainer Ross Graham will attempt to record one of the biggest wins of his career with stable star Nephew Of Sonoko.
Nephew Of Sonoko will start from gate nine and he'll trail out a hot speed off the front row.
Star trotter Majestuoso has drawn gate two and is likely to challenge for the lead early on.
The Anton Golino-trained duo Im Ready Jet has drawn the pole, while stablemate Hopeful Beauty Fra will start from gate three.
Muckleford's Chris Angove has Sundons Courage in the Maori Mile. The veteran trotter will start from outside of the front row.
Field for the $75,000 Aldebaran Park Maori Mile:
1. Im Ready Jet, 2. Majestuoso, 3. Hopeful Beauty Fra, 4. Always Ready, 5. Aldebaran Zeus, 6. Sleepee, 7. Sundons Courage, 8. Ollivici, 9. Nephew Of Sonoko, 10. Aldebaran Dino. 11, Keyang Livana.
Bendigo Pacing Cup night is an eight-race card, with the first race at 5.59pm and the final event at 9.35pm.
The Cup is race seven at 9.05pm.
