Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

A central Victorian man accused of grooming child is denied bail

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated December 22 2022 - 6:45pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man allegedly groomed child into relationship, court heard

A central Victorian man who allegedly groomed a child and committed serious sexual offences had his bail application denied in the Bendigo Magistrates Court on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Petula Bowa

Petula Bowa

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.