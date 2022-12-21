As the countdown to Christmas continues, road users are being reminded to take extra care when driving during the holiday season.
Victoria Police is already busy with Operation Roadwise currently in place across the state.
Goldfields Highway Patrol fined several drivers in the central Victorian area this week after detecting a number of speeding infringements.
Among them was a P-plate driver driving at 124km/h in a 100km/h zone on Serpentine-Bridgewater Road at Salisbury West and a driver detected at 116km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Calder Highway at Woosang.
In Verdon Street, Inglewood, a man was also caught driving at 93km/h in a 50km/h zone. He was issued an infringement notice and his licence was suspended for six months.
Police also issued a court summons to a female driver at a breath testing site on the Calder Highway at Inglewood after she was caught driving under a suspended driver's licence and failing to display P-plates.
In a Facebook post, police from the Goldfields region remined drivers to slow down.
"It is concerning that some motorists still aren't slowing down," the post read. "We want to see motorists and their passengers get to their destination safely.
"Our message to you - please slow down and take your time. Stay safe and remember that your actions can affect other road users."
Head of Road Safety Victoria Marcelo Vidales said the state's freeways would be busy with holiday-makers in the coming weeks.
"Thousands of Victorians are hitting the road this Christmas period for a well-deserved break," he said. "Our job is to ensure that all drivers are keeping themselves and each other safe."
This year has seen 239 Victorians die on the state roads - 17 higher than the same time last year.
Mr Vidales said anyone driving long distance should stay alert, take a break every two hours or when you feel drowsy, alternate drivers and avoid distractions such as mobile phones.
"We're reminding drivers to share the road, plan ahead, avoid distractions, rest every two hours and be patient in busy areas to make our roads a safe place to travel this holiday season," he said.
Repair works have continued and many roads damaged or affected by major flooding have re-opened.
Mr Vidales said roadworkers were out in force rebuilding, repairing and resurfacing roads to keep drivers safe these holidays.
He said it was important people planned their trip before setting off.
"We've managed to reopen hundreds of roads following recent flooding, but some changes may be unfamiliar for some drivers," he said.
"Check VicTraffic before buckling up and always follow safety signs."
