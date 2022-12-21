Moment of truth as new Lake Weeroona playground opens

GREATER Bendigo's council has unofficially opened a new playground to the public just in time for Christmas.
The playground opened days after vandals struck.
Police are understood to still be investigating.
The playground is in working order, the council has confirmed.
The previous play space was one of the city's busiest playgrounds.
It boasted 80,000 visits in 2021.
The opening marks a moment when thousands of children will likely pass judgement on the replacement.
Playground designers have said they felt the weight of expectations from children and the wider community.
They believed the replacement would be a hit but were well aware children could be harsh critics, the council's parks and open space manager Chris Mitchell said last August.
"You never know until it's in the ground," he said.
"We are pretty confident. We've got a very experienced team."
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
