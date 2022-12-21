Bendigo Advertiser
Moment of truth as new Lake Weeroona playground opens

Tom O'Callaghan
Tom O'Callaghan
December 21 2022 - 7:00pm
Picture is supplied.

GREATER Bendigo's council has unofficially opened a new playground to the public just in time for Christmas.

Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

