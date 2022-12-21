For Bendigo Senior Secondary College student Ciaran Noble, the release of first round offers was a daunting yet rewarding experience.
Having received an ATAR in the 90s, he was guaranteed entrance into the University of Melbourne's Bachelor of Arts course where he is considering a major in economics.
Like Ciaran, thousands of students across the state received first-round university and TAFE offers on Wednesday.
Higher education minister Gayle Tierney said 40,595 main round offers had been made to students for undergraduate and vocational courses across Victoria.
"Offers were smooth though it was a bit scary not knowing the exact time they would be released," Ciaran said.
"Universities released offers at different times which made the process slightly scary as others got their offers before me."
Across the state, Bendigo had some of the courses with the highest entry requirements - La Trobe Bendigo's physiotherapy and dental science degrees typically require ATAR scores in the high 90s.
For those who missed out on their top pick, there are further entrance rounds and alternative pathways into university or TAFE education.
Students can wait for further rounds of VTAC offers in January and February or change their VTAC preference if they meet course requirements.
VTAC Applicant Services will extend customer support hours beyond December 21 to help students at this important time.
VTAC are also running a series of webinars on what to do after getting results.
"Victoria is home to world-class universities and TAFEs that provide high-quality education and training and position students to take up rewarding careers in the industries they choose," Minister Tierney said.
"Congratulations to every student who received a course offer from a university of TAFE - this is an exciting step in their education and training and a milestone of which they can be very proud."
Ms Tierney said university was not the only destination for hard-working students with 70 free TAFE courses on offer across a range of industries including early childhood education, health, construction and infrastructure, agriculture, hospitality, and community and disability services.
More than 125,000 Victorians have signed up to a free TAFE course since the program began in 2019 - saving more than $320 million in fees.
For the full list of Free TAFE courses, visit vic.gov.au/free-tafe.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
