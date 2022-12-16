Bendigo Advertiser
Christopher Traill's suicide was 'preventable', Coroner's Court of Victoria say

Petula Bowa
Petula Bowa
Updated December 17 2022 - 8:53am, first published 4:00am
Coroner rules suicide was 'preventable' and provides recommendations to hospital

A Victorian coroner has ruled policies at a Bendigo Health facility contributed to the death of a male patient in 2017, and that the man's death was preventable.

