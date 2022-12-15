New Cancer Council Victoria research confirms that men aren't using enough sun protection, putting them at risk of developing melanoma, the fifth most common cancer in Victoria.
The 2022 Summer Sun Protection Survey shows that just over a third of Victorian men, 35 per cent, regularly use sunscreen and just over half, 51 per cent, of Victorian men reported often or always seeking shade to protect themselves from the sun when the UV level is 3 or above.
That's why SunSmart is calling on men to use all five forms of sun protection to reduce their risk of developing skin cancer, particularly those in regional Victoria where higher rates of melanoma were diagnosed compared to those in major cities.
Cancer Council Victoria's head of SunSmart, Emma Glassenbury says SunSmart's current campaign is putting the call out to Victorian men to protect their skin by using sun protection to ensure they are around for their family's future.
"Males are twice as likely to die from melanoma than women," Ms Glassenbury said.
"We want Victorian men to protect their skin by using all five forms of sun protection.
"Just as you would protect your family, property or belongings, using sun protection including protective clothing, sunglasses, hats, sunscreen and seeking shade are the essential steps every man should take to protect his health against skin cancer and to be there for their loved ones."
Data published last week by the Victorian Cancer Registry at Cancer Council Victoria, as part of its annual publication, showed melanoma diagnoses are 44 per cent higher in people living in regional Victoria compared to people living in major cities.
General practitioner Dr Patrick Nzegwu said, as an Elmore resident in regional Victoria, he knows how much time the community spend outdoors over summer and is concerned that people aren't using all five forms of sun protection to protect their health against skin cancer.
"It is time to protect you and your family's future by covering up when you head outside and the UV is 3 or above to reduce your risk of a skin cancer," Dr Nzegwu said.
"It is vital that people take skin cancer prevention seriously, don't be complacent this summer and follow SunSmart's slip, slop, slap, seek and slide every time you leave the house when the UV is 3 or above."
The iconic five-step advice reminds the public to slip on a shirt or other covering, to slop on sunscreen, to slap on a hat, to seek out shade and to slide on sunglasses.
The UV level on Friday in Bendigo is expected to be 11 which is extreme before an expected level of 12 on Saturday demonstrating that even when the weather is cooler, sun protection remains essential.
