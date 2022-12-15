Bendigo Advertiser
Rural and regional Australians encouraged to improve sun protection

Updated December 16 2022 - 2:31pm, first published 9:50am
Rural and regional Australians, particularly men, are being reminded to be sun smart as UV ratings reach extreme levels. Picture by Pixabay

New Cancer Council Victoria research confirms that men aren't using enough sun protection, putting them at risk of developing melanoma, the fifth most common cancer in Victoria.

