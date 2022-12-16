Hay exporter charged following fatal incident

WorkSafe has charged a hay exporter after a worker was crushed to death at a Bridgewater worksite in February last year.
Hay Australia Victoria Pty Ltd, now known as 623452924HAV Pty Ltd, is facing two charges for failing to provide and maintain a workplace that was safe and without risks to health.
The 29-year-old worker suffered fatal injuries when he became entrapped in a baling machine he was operating.
OTHER STORIES:
WorkSafe alleges Hay Australia Victoria breached section 21(2)(a) of the OHS Act by failing to provide or maintain plant that was, as far as was reasonably practicable, safe and without risks to health.
It is also alleged the company contravened regulation 99(3)(d) of the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations by failing to ensure a presence-sensing safeguarding system was used.
The system is used to eliminate any risk arising from an area of the plant that required guarding while a person, or any part of a person, was in the danger area.
The matter is listed for a filing hearing at Bendigo Magistrates' Court on December 21.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.