WorkSafe charges Hay Australia Victoria for fatal incident at Bridgewater

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated December 16 2022 - 12:41pm, first published 11:00am
Hay exporter charged following fatal incident

WorkSafe has charged a hay exporter after a worker was crushed to death at a Bridgewater worksite in February last year.

