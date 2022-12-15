Bendigo Advertiser
Crime Statistics Agency data shows crime has fallen across Greater Bendigo

By Petula Bowa
Updated December 16 2022 - 7:15am, first published December 15 2022 - 5:00pm
Criminal offences in Victoria have fallen 4.3 per cent overall compared to the same time last year. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

New data shows crime in the Greater Bendigo Region has decreased significantly during the past year, but there's been a worrying increase in the number of sexual offences and dangerous driving offences reported.

