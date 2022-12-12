A report has revealed the City of Greater Bendigo is not on track to reach its key greenhouse gas emissions target, despite saving thousands on buildings it owns.
The Climate Change and Environment Strategy 2021-2026 outlines a goal to have zero carbon across the Greater Bendigo community by 2030. However, according to the City's Annual Environment Report, condition of the goal is poor.
"The current snapshot report for financial year 20/21 states that total municipal emissions were 1,515,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide (equivalent)," the report reads.
"The status is poor as community emissions remain high ... decarbonisation is not occurring rapidly enough to achieve the 2030 zero emissions municipal target."
The report states "significant effort" is needed to reduce emissions and notes increased electrification and use of active and public transport as ways to strive towards zero carbon.
Another target in the 2021-2026 strategy is to have 50 per cent of the region's 2021 energy demand generated through local renewable energy.
The status of this goal is also poor and the annual report states to reach the target, "significantly more" rooftop solar and battery capacity is required.
According to the report, the city should prioritise spending on "demand side electrification" such as removing gas from buildings and switching to electric vehicles, rather than local renewable generation.
The uptake of solar systems in households and commercial businesses has increased. Twenty-seven per cent of households Greater Bendigo - about 16,000 - have one installed.
The council has a goal of 40 per cent of households and commercial businesses to have a solar system installed by 2026.
Current data does not distinguish between households and commercial businesses, however the city's report indicates that anecdotally businesses are "lagging".
Another area of improvement suggested by the annual environment report is a strategic approach to supporting the increased installation of public electric vehicle charging stations.
In terms of electric vehicles, the city has a target for 20 per cent of all passenger vehicles sold to be electric or hybrid.
Data for the target is not available, however "it seems possible that the target will be achieved", according to the report.
The city has a target of 35 per cent of the fleet to be electric by 2036, with data indicating just seven per cent of the 121 vehicle-fleet is electric.
The council's goal of zero carbon emissions by 2030 has been changed to net zero, recognising offsets will be required.
The status of the goal is "fair", however the report states "much work remains to achieve the target" including removing all gas from buildings, electrifying the city's fleet, and the management of legacy landfill gas emissions.
According to the report, the city advocated for the new GovHub Galkangu to be fully electric, however this was not delivered by the state government authorities.
The effort to have 60 per cent of council's small and medium sized buildings transitioned off gas will need to be "ramped up". There are 32 facilities completely controlled by the city and around 500 gas appliances across all buildings.
Emissions from council operations have been reduced by about 8460 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in the past year due to the purchase of renewable electricity under the Victorian Energy Collaboration.
City mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf said the VECO agreement had resulted in 25 per cent cheaper electricity over the last 12 months and the savings had been redirected to other critical community services provided by the city.
"An example of this is the cost of electricity at the city's largest energy using site, Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre in Kangaroo Flat, which has been reduced by 19 per cent while avoiding 2000 tonnes of carbon emissions," Cr Metcalf said.
"The cost savings include both electricity and supply and service charges."
VECO involves a contract with Red Energy to provide local governments energy generated by two wind farms in Victoria.
