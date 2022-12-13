Bendigo police are on the lookout for students interested in pursuing a career in the force with a new placement program now available.
The School-Based Traineeship Program (SBTP) provides valuable skills and a pathway into Victoria Police or the government.
Funded by Jobs Victoria, the program has been jointly created by Victoria Police, Skillinvest and Jobs Victoria.
It is open to year 10 or 11 students from an Indigenous and Torres Strait Islanders, CALD or New and Emerging Communities background.
The program enables students to receive on-the-job experience by working in a local police station one day a week.
Bendigo Senior College Year 11 student Brooke Matthews recently completed the traineeship.
She said it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that should be seized upon.
"Skillinvest and my trainer made the course easy but also informative, and they adapt to students' different ways of learning to give them the best experience," Brooke said.
Bendigo Police Senior Sergeant Brad Hiatt said it was "a proud day" for Brooke and her family as she received her certificate for completing the program.
MORE NEWS:
Senior Sergeant Hiatt said Brooke was conscientious and her work was polished.
"She's a credit to the program," Senior Sergeant Hiatt said.
"She's one of the shining lights."
The young student said her Skillinvest trainer helped her complete the coursework aspect of her Certificate III in Business - which students receive upon successful completion of the program - to a high standard.
She also had an administrative supervisor at Bendigo Police Station who made her feel comfortable in the environment and guided her through her course to the best of their ability.
"I found out about this program from one of my teachers back in year 10 who believed it would be a great opportunity for me to take part in," Brooke said.
She said students were not only guided and supported throughout the course, but they also get to experience 'all expenses paid' camps for students state-wide who are participating in the program.
Brooke said the camps allowed participants to learn more about Victoria Police's culture while also engaging and connecting with other students.
For more information or to apply for the program, visit the Skillinvest website or contact Rebecca McLean from Skillinvest on 0429 059 112 or via email, and John Chau from Victoria Police can be contacted on 8335 7990 or via email.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.