After more than four years of dedicated fundraising, a central Victorian community can now celebrate the official opening of a much-needed medical facility.
In a massive effort, the Maryborough and surrounding community raised a total of $120,000 for the new Maryborough Aeromedical Transfer Station (MATS).
Ambulance Victoria Maryborough team manager Mark Passalick said it was a historic day for all of the community who helped make this station a reality.
"This project is a testament and lasting legacy to the remarkable community spirit of Maryborough," he said.
"Countless hours of fundraising and planning have delivered a facility that will make a real difference to the Maryborough and district community to improve the health outcomes and the lives of patients for generations to come.
"Having raised every cent through tireless work and commitment to their vision, the community can be truly proud of their extraordinary achievement together.
"It is a fitting tribute for the facility to be dedicated in honour of the late Dianne Mullins, ex-president of the Maryborough Ambulance Auxiliary, who united the whole community and guided the project from its initial inception to where we are today."
Ms Mullins heard about the idea and saw the increasing need of an aeromedical transfer station as far back as 2015.
From there she rallied support from within the Maryborough local community and the support of local Ambulance Victoria paramedics.
In 2018, the MATS committee formed from local community representatives from:
By September in that year, with steadfast support from the Central Goldfields Shire, the ideal land for the transfer station at the Maryborough Aerodrome was determined.
Fundraising events, including a Gala Ball, through 2019 saw major donations from sponsors including Freemason Foundation Victoria, Bendigo Bank, the Maryborough Highland Society, the Maryborough Lions Club, Maffescioni Constructions, the Rotary Club of Maryborough, many community individuals and in-kind donations of goods and services from local businesses/builders.
After a delay due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the first sod for the new service was finally turned in November 2021.
Now finally complete, the facility will provide a safe and secure environment where patients from Maryborough and district communities can be treated and transferred quickly, from road ambulance to emergency aircraft, ahead of transport to specialist hospitals.
Mr Passalick said the paramedics and mobile intensive care paramedics treating patients suffering critical medical emergencies will benefit from being out of the elements and being in an airconditioned controlled environment as they are handover to an air ambulance.
"Previously, we transferred serious medical cases in difficult hot, windy and dusty conditions at Maryborough Aerodrome," he said.
"This really drove home the need for an enclosed facility to support the marvellous work of our paramedics and mobile intensive care air ambulance paramedics.
"More than 100 years ago, Maryborough rallied to fundraise and buy the community's first ambulance - and the community is united again to deliver this very important project.
"This is something the whole community should be proud of."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
