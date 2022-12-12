About 65,000 Victorian year 12 students have received their final results and ATAR scores today with some very smart cookies excelling in the Bendigo region.
The state government said 49,581 students would this year graduate with their VCE - a completion rate of 98 per cent - while another 15,163 students would graduate with their VCAL, six per cent more than last year.
The Bendigo Advertiser will continue to report throughout the day, but news is already coming in of some exceptional scores.
Girton Grammar School dux Dhruv Gupta received an ATAR score of 99.8, while Catherine McAuley College's dux is Lochlan Tresize with 99.35 and Bendigo Senior Secondary College's dux is Jeremy Krietemeyer with 97.65.
Plenty of other high achievers have also ranked in the high 90s with more coverage to come.
Minister for Education Natalie Hutchins congratulated all students for their results.
"This is an exciting step as they move from secondary education into further study, training, the workforce or a gap year," she said.
"These results show our education system is delivering high-quality outcomes, setting students up for future success in whatever pathway they choose.
"I want to acknowledge and thank the hardworking teachers, principals and parents right across the state who have supported students to achieve these fantastic results."
More to come.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
