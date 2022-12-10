Youngsters meet their Australian swimming heroes

When Jenna Strauch was a youngster, meeting Olympian Giaan Rooney inspired her to take her swimming to another level.
On Saturday, Strauch and her Australian swimming squad team-mates did their bit to inspire the next generation of swimming talent at Kangaroo Flat's Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre.
Hundreds of youngsters from across the region had stars in their eyes as they met every member of the Australian squad that will compete in the World Short Course Championships in Melbourne, starting Tuesday.
Australia's most successful Olympian, Emma McKeon, was a fan favourite. The same could be said for Kyle Chalmers and Kaylee McKeown.
The most popular, and rightly so, was Bendigo's own Jenna Strauch.
Some fans had gifts to present Strauch - including the recently released Bendigo Monopoly game.
Her former school, Kennington Primary School, presented the breaststroke star with a bunch of flowers.
The reaction from the public to Strauch and her Dolphins' team-mates was testament to where Australian swimming stands in the community.
"When we wanted to come out to regional Victoria, Bendigo had the facilities and, of course, it's Jenna's hometown,'' Australian swimming coach Rohan Taylor said.
"We wanted to get out and connect with the community. These people (Australian squad members) are wonderful people... and I want them to understand the impact they have on the community.
"Being able to do this is really great. The welcome we've received and the way we've been treated was beyond my expectations. I knew it would be good, but this is great and we need to do more of this stuff."
Saturday marked the end of a four-day training camp in Bendigo for the Dolphins.
Taylor said the facilities at Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre were first-class and that the squad had relished the opportunity to see the sights of Bendigo.
He said having a training camp in a regional area instead of a metropolitan base was a success for all parties.
"I remember being a young coach in regional New South Wales,'' Taylor said.
"I understand the impact things like this can have on the community.
"Also, there's so much great talent that comes from regional areas.
"Emma McKeon is from Wollongong, you have Jenna Strauch here in Bendigo... I coach a lot of kids from the country.
"If we can inspire some young swimmers from seeing these athletes up close then we're doing what we should be doing.
"I know how good these athletes are as people and I have no hesitation in getting them to mix with the community."
No doubt the youngsters who collected autographs from every member of the Aussie squad will have their eyes glued to the TV from Tuesday as the Dolphins eye a big medal haul.
Strauch's carnival starts with the heats of the 100m breaststroke from 12.45pm on Wednesday.
The semi-finals are scheduled for Wednesday night, with the final to be held on Thursday night.
Strauch's best event - the 200m breaststroke - is scheduled for Friday afternoon and night, with the 50m breaststroke heats and semis to be held on December 17 and the final on December 18.
If selected, Strauch could also swim in the medley relays. The 4x50m medley relay is next Saturday, with the 4x100m medley relay one of the feature events on the final night of competition next Sunday.
