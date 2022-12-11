On the 12th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me - free public transport on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.
To make it easier for Victorians to celebrate with family and friends across the state, the state government has announced trips on trains and coaches will be free later this month.
On Christmas Day, metropolitan and regional public transport will run to a regular Sunday timetable and will be free from 3am December 25 until 3am on Boxing Day, December 26, with night network services running through the night. Boxing Day will run to a public holiday timetable.
Passengers using a myki are not required to touch on and off and will not be charged if they do.
Victorians wishing to travel across the city or state to celebrate and welcome in the new year will be able to travel for free on all metropolitan and regional train, tram and bus services from 6pm on December 31 until 6am on January 1.
Public transport will continue across the metropolitan network all night on New Year's Eve, ensuring everyone can get back home safely.
A normal Saturday public transport timetable will be in place between 6pm and midnight, with additional services after that.
Trains will run to a five to 15-minute frequency between midnight and 1.45am, a 30-minute frequency between 1.45am and 2.45am, and every hour from 2.45am.
On the tram network, most services will operate all night - running to a five to 15-minute frequency between midnight and 3am, and every 60 minutes from 3am.
OTHER STORIES:
"Free travel on Christmas Day and New Year's Day really makes it easier for people to celebrate with family and friends," Public Transport minister Ben Carroll said.
Passengers on V/Line services still need to book their Christmas Day and New Year's Eve travel on reserved services - but will be issued a ticket free of charge.
No ticket is required for regional bus travel.
The 2023 #AllAboard Pride Tram, featuring the first tram design by a Victorian artist from the LGBTIQIA+ community and chosen by public vote, will also hit the network after being formally unveiled next week.
For information and to plan your journey on Christmas or New Year's Eve visit ptv.vic.gov.au or the PTV mobile app.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.