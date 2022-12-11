Bendigo Advertiser
Residents able to travel across state for free this festive season

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated December 12 2022 - 7:10am, first published 7:00am
Residents travelling on Christmas and New Years will not have to pay for public transport. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

On the 12th day of Christmas, my true love gave to me - free public transport on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

