THE Federal Government has not delivered Bendigo-built Bushmasters fast enough to Ukraine, let alone promised enough.
That is the view of Australian senator David Van, one of the few politicians to have seen the heavily armoured troop carriers at work in the embattled European country.
He visited Ukraine's Donbas region last August and spoke with soldiers using Bushmasters donated by Australia against the invading Russian army.
Senator Van is increasingly concerned about the speed of the deployment to Ukraine eight months after the first three arrived.
"It's not the full compliment. It's nowhere near it," he has told the Bendigo Advertiser.
Senator Van's line of questioning in a senate estimates committee meeting last month revealed Ukraine had received at least 30 Bushmasters, but not the 90 promised over the course of 2022.
Vice Admiral David Johnston confirmed Senator Van's own estimates of numbers were broadly correct, though he was not comfortable giving exact figures.
"It's largely to preserve the operational security of military equipment moving into Ukraine," Vice Admiral Johnston told the estimates committee.
It was complicated transporting Bushmasters to Ukraine, Defence's acting strategy and policy secretary Hugh Jeffrey told the senate estimates committee.
Only a small number of the armoured vehicles can fit in a C-17 aircraft at any one time and sailing them to Europe would not be any quicker, he said.
Australia has been working on flights as quickly as possible but Defence's limited airlift resources are also being used for domestic operations and work across the Indo-Pacific region, Mr Jeffrey said.
Senator Van on Monday suggested that where there was a political will, there was a way.
The Liberal senator said the previous Morrison government oversaw the first delivery of Bushmasters to Ukraine within weeks of being asked.
A Defence spokesperson would not comment on the dates of any upcoming deliveries but said it was working with partners to deliver help "as soon as practicable".
"The Australian Government will continue to identify opportunities for further military assistance where it is able to provide a required capability to the Ukraine Armed Forces expeditiously," they said.
Australia has so far promised a little less than 10 per cent of its 946 Bushmasters to Ukraine.
That is a number Defence says it can spare but it is unclear how long it can keep setting more aside without asking manufacturer Thales to get on the tools at its Bendigo factory.
Ukraine needs 180 Bushmasters to equip three of its brigades, Senator Van estimates.
It also needs to replenish the six - possibly seven - Bushmasters confirmed destroyed during the war, he said.
It is unclear whether Defence or the government would sign off on a new build contract with Thales but Major General Andrew Bottrell last month told senate estimates he had met with the manufacturer's chief executive.
"We're very acutely aware of Thales' workforce and trying to keep that at a point where it continues to be viable for the future," he said.
Building more Bushmasters for Ukraine - or simply to backfill what Australia has donated - might have support from at least one serving member of the government.
Labor member for Bendigo Lisa Chesters has previously warned Australia might have to consider just that the longer the war went on.
Senator Van agrees.
"I would hope that Defence will find some need that that production line can fulfil," he said on Monday.
"I know Thales has a skilled workforce there and I'd hate it if that was not used for defence purposes."
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
