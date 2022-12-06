THE STATE government plans to build a treatment plant at an abandoned Kangaroo Flat mine site to stop toxic water leaching to Bendigo's surface.
The government hopes to start community engagement on the idea next year, the Bendigo Advertiser has learnt.
The land - home to the last remaining portal to the city's underground gold fields - has emerged as the preferred site for a $52 million project following 2021's collapse of mining company Kralcopic.
It could permanently solve a long-running environmental threat from groundwater pooling in the catacomb of old mineshafts beneath Bendigo residents' feet.
Miners once treated and pumped away the water themselves but that has changed in the decade since active digging ceased.
The state government has been using temporary equipment since 2017 but that was only ever meant to be a temporary solution.
Kangaroo Flat's old mine site emerged as a possible solution to the ongoing problem of rising groundwater after regulator Earth Resources Regulation last year short-circuited mining groups' legal wranglings.
That move stopped any discussions mining parties had about the future of the site and saw the commencement of rehabilitation works that are still going on today.
They include closing the mine's entrance and disposing of equipment still on site.
A new treatment plant would not necessarily compromise existing plans to plant out box ironbark trees across most of the dormant mining land.
Proponents think a treatment plan would not impact people living nearby, as long as it had the right design and was built on the right spot.
Kangaroo Flat's mine has another thing going in its favour.
Past miners stuck pipes through a network of diggings to help keep their own tunnels clear.
So did miners at the Central Deborah Gold Mine, a modern-day tourist attraction where rising groundwater needs to be managed.
The government is considering whether it can use this underground network as a route to pump water from Central Deborah to Kangaroo Flat for treatment, then back along a similar route to be discharged into the Bendigo Creek.
It is understood to still be investigating the idea but thinks a new Central Deborah pumping station and Kangaroo Flat treatment plant could be opened by 2025.
The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning is overseeing the project's development.
"This solution will improve management of discharges of treated groundwater to the Bendigo Creek, and for the Central Deborah Gold Mine to continue its operations," a spokesperson said when contacted about the plans.
"Independent technical experts are undertaking operational design and environmental assessments."
People have used the Bendigo Creek to get rid of groundwater throughout the city's history, though not always before treating it.
Nineteenth century miners and residents allowed so much sludge to wash into the creek that it permanently changed the water's route and even threatened graves at the White Hills cemetery.
By the 1930s and '40s, miners had largely abandoned their urban Bendigo sites and polluted groundwater rose so high it began flowing into the creek.
Miners returned in the 1970s and '80s and started pumping water out to shallow "evaporation ponds" in Woodvale.
That site has not been used for years and is earmarked for rehabilitation.
The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning has been managing Bendigo's groundwater water since 2011, when urban mining operations ceased.
It has been investigating potential solutions to rising water levels for just as long.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
