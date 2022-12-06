Bendigo Advertiser
Updated

St Kilian's Primary School sinkhole compromises parish office building's condition

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 7 2022 - 3:17pm, first published 10:30am
A sinkhole opened at St Kilian's Primary School on November 18. Picture supplied

UPDATE, Wednesday 10.30m: There are concerns over the St Kilian's parish office building's structural integrity following a sinkhole opening on a pathway at the entrance to the primary school.

