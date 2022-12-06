UPDATE, Wednesday 10.30m: There are concerns over the St Kilian's parish office building's structural integrity following a sinkhole opening on a pathway at the entrance to the primary school.
The Bendigo Advertiser was previously informed there were no structural integrity issues, however a spokesperson for civil and structural engineer company C+S Consult Group, who has been working on the issue, said "the building is in a compromised structural condition and there are legitimate safety concerns".
"We filled the sinkhole with stabilised sand to prevent any further ingress of water as part of temporary make-safe works," the spokesperson said. "We're working on further temporary make-safe works and we're also working on proposed permanent rectification solutions."
Engineers are working on design solutions which will be actioned on site. Until then, the affected area has been cordoned off and there is no imminent danger to staff or students.
"The exclusion zone will remain in place until it's deemed structurally sound and safe," the spokesperson said.
According to the spokesperson, the size of the hole beneath the surface is about three metres wide and one-and-a-half metres deep, which is a significant size.
"It could be caused by a number of potential contributing factors," the spokesperson said.
EARLIER: A sinkhole which opened up at St Kilian's Primary School has been filled in and has caused no structural damage.
The 80-centimetre wide hole was first noticed by school staff, who immediately notified SES and civil and biomineral engineers.
It is located behind the St Kilian's Parish office on a shared pathway used for students entering and exiting the school.
Health, safety and wellbeing advisor for Catholic Education Sandhurst James O'Brien said the size of the hole below the bitumen was unknown and it was also unclear what exactly caused it.
"There's some thought patterns that it was potentially to do with a mining shaft deep underneath the ground that has had some further erosion as a result of the water activity and flooding," he said.
"With anything underground in Bendigo, you've got mine shafts, electrical utilities, waterpipes. There's no way we can say with any 100 per cent certainty what caused it, except for the fact there was some erosion under the ground."
Vic Emergency alerted there had been a "landslide" outside Bendigo TAFE's city campus on November 18. It is believed the landslide was the St Kilian's sinkhole.
MORE NEWS:
Mr O'Brien said remedial action had been completed and there were no safety or structural concerns.
"The actual sinkhole itself has been completely filled and capped, there's no structural integrity issues with it any longer," he said.
"We've been keeping the families of the school community up to date and ensuring the health and safety and wellbeing of all our students and staff was a main priority."
For students, it was a chance to learn about potential career paths in engineering.
"It was probably more excitement for the children," Mr O'Brien said.
"Having a high level of activity, different people in fluro vests and machinery. You could call it vocation day at St Kilian's."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.