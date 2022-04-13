news, local-news,

BENDIGO-built Bushmasters have touched down in Europe to help Ukraine, the Australian Defence Force says. It has shared photos and videos of the amoured personnel carriers being unloaded at an undisclosed location. Ukraine and Australia's other Western allies have asked for some details about the donation to remain secret. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked for 20 Bushmasters to help his country battle invading Russian troops in an address to Australia's parliament, two weeks ago. Australia has so far sent at least three to Europe, with more expected in batches over the coming weeks. The Royal Australian Air Force can fit as many as four in C-17 planes at a time. Region records more than 200 new COVID cases Greater Bendigo has seen a sharp increase in new COVID infections overnight, recording only 216 additional cases. However, active cases in the region now sit at 1188, 81 less than yesterday's tally. The majority of Bendigo's cases were tracked to the 3550, 3551, 3555 and 3556 postcodes. Buloke, Gannawarra and Loddon shire recorded 10, nine and four new coronavirus cases, respectively. Central Goldfields noted 28 new infections, while Campaspe shire reported 49. Macedon Ranges daily reported 95 new infections. It's active case number is now 624, a drop from yesterday. And Mount Alexander shire recorded 36 new infections. Good morning Bendigo! Alex here with your latest COVID-19 news on this fine Wednesday morning. In the last 24 hours, Victoria has recorded an additional 10,907 cases of coronavirus, bringing the state's active total to 60,756. While this is a slightrise in new infections overnight with the state recording 10,239 cases yesterday. Sadly, 14 people died overnight, while 391 are currently in hospital with the virus. two people are on ventilators and 19 are in the ICU. The number of booster vaccines administered continues to grow, with 66.8 per cent of eligible Victorians now triple jabbed. As of Wednesday,94.4 per cent of Victorians aged 12 and over have received two doses of coronavirus vaccine. Here you can find today's weather, the latest news and sports updates (with photos of course) and anything quirky happening around the traps. If you have any feedback, suggestions, news tips or simply a great picture you'd love to share email us at addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au or message us on social media. Sunny with a tiny side of wind Congratulations, you've made it halfway through the week. It's officially Wednesday and I'm here with the latest weather. We've got a lovely sunny day ahead of us in Bendigo, which is expected to reach a top of 23. Fire danger is considered low to moderate today - but remember, if you are planning a burn off make sure you register it through the proper channels. The Bureau of Meteorology has recommended sun protection from 9.50am to 2.50pm, with the UV index predicted to reach a moderate level. According to data from Melbourne Pollen Count and Forecast, Bendigo's grass pollen count is sitting at moderate levels today, meaning your asthma and allergies may be playing up a little more than usual. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Tom.OCallaghan/1ab7eae2-07c0-4fb4-8d88-92f252100581.jpg/r0_172_4800_2884_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg