UPDATE 3.25PM: Firefighters are cleaning up after a blaze gutted a large house in Heathcote on Tuesday afternoon.
Crews arrived to find half the house well alight and the other half badly damaged.
CFA members were called just before 2pm to the fire in the large house on Mitchell Street, behind Holy Rosary School
UPDATE 2.35PM: A blaze has badly damaged a Heathcote house.
Multiple fire crews remain on the scene with more on the way.
Those already on scene have brought the flames under control.
2.20PM: A FIRE is threatening to engulf a Heathcote house.
Emergency crews are converging on a structure fire in Mitchell Street that erupted shortly before 2pm.
Seven firefighting appliances, including those from Heathcote, Axedale, Golden Square, Costerfield and Mt Camel and Heathcote brigades are either at the scene or on their way.
More to come.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
