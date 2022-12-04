If you ask someone why they volunteer, often they will tell you its a way for them to give back to their community.
To change people's lives.
That is most definitely the case for Bendigo's Tan See Tuang, who has been giving his time to a vast number of organisations for almost 40 years.
After moving to Australia in 1970, he decided he wanted to do his part for his new community.
"I came here to further my tertiary education and I have studied, worked and lived in Bendigo for the entire 52 years," he said.
"I started my volunteering journey when I became an active member of the Bendigo Chinese Association in the early 1980s.
"Our mission is, of course, to continue with the proud legacy of raising money for Bendigo Health, which was established 150 years ago.
"My most cherished memory was the time working with Russel Jack and his late wife Joan to develop and build the Golden Dragon Museum."
Over the years, Tan has been a member of the Bendigo Sister Cities Community Committee, and was proud to have watched the signing of the sister city relationship between Bendigo and Haimen in Jiangsu Province China.
In September 2019, he and nine others from diverse cultural backgrounds were inaugurated as the Intercultural Ambassadors for the City of Greater Bendigo in the IA Pilot Program.
"Officially and unofficially, I have volunteered in many roles such as with the PAAC and during the early days of LCMS and more," he said.
OTHER STORIES:
"I cannot remember them all, but whenever I am asked, I have difficulty saying no."
Tan said the city meant so much to him, he now has three generations of his family here.
"Bendigo has given me a great home to live in and bring up our family and I just want to give back to this wonderful community," he said.
"It is a fantastic feeling and I highly recommend this to anyone."
He and a number of other faithful volunteers will be telling their stories at an International Volunteer Day event at the Bendigo Library on Monday.
Another speaker, Taylor Tran, made the trip to Bendigo last week and met with a number of volunteers as part of the Adult Migrant English Program (AMEP) and Volunteer Tutor Scheme.
The program is a free service funded by the federal government that supports migrants and refugees to learn English.
Melbourne Polytechnic delivers AMEP classes in five regions across Melbourne, as well as in Bendigo.
After learning a range of skills through the program herself, Taylor wanted to volunteer and help other people like her.
"I became a volunteer tutor and I wanted to pass on my story and encourage my students to volunteer as well," she said.
"Thanks to that opportunity, I gained new skills, got to network, which then led to employment."
Taylor is now able to assist others across the state settle and work in their new communities.
"I'm lucky to have my passion and work aligned," she said.
"I'm able to meet with people and learn about their experiences, such as the Bendigo group who have worked together to get through lockdowns, created a vegetable garden in Castlemaine and more.
"Volunteering is like a two-way process. When you begin you give your time, you give patience, and then in exchange you get a friendship, you gain that wellbeing to learn more about new culture, learn more about a new recipe, for example.
"I believe everyone has a different set of skills to have various experiences and stories to share and to contribute."
Bendigo Volunteer Hub manager Helen Yorston said it was important to honour the people that give so much to others at these events.
'We are proud of all volunteers who are role models in their communities by working together in solidarity and personifying inspiration in action," she said.
"This year's celebration acknowledges the diversity of our community with several guest speakers sharing their stories of now as newly arrived migrants, volunteering enable them to learn about community life in Australia, practice speaking English and make new friends.
"I look forward to hearing these stories as we celebrate together their achievements, as life for volunteers returns and together we adapt to the new 'norm' after the pandemic."
The event will take place from 10am on Monday at the Bendigo Library.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.